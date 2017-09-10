BAR HARBOR — Mountainfilm on Tour will bring a selection of culturally rich, adventure-packed and inspiring documentary films to The Criterion Theatre on Saturday, Sept. 30, at 7 p.m.

Curated from the Mountainfilm festival held every year in Telluride, Colo., the films explore the themes connected to Mountainfilm’s mission: using the power of film, art and ideas to inspire audiences to create a better world.

A Mountainfilm presenter will guide the audience through the program, providing insight on the films, filmmakers and subjects. This year, Maine-based filmmaker Bridget Besaw will be in attendance for a question-and-answer session following her film “Guided,” which is about the life philosophy of Maine wilderness guide Ray Reitze.

“The selections give a glimpse into how life can be lived so differently all across the world, yet also emphasize the universal themes that unite us all,” said Kristin Leffler, Criterion media manager. “We are especially excited to have a Maine filmmaker in attendance for the screening of her film that showcases the gentle and wise spirit of a fellow Mainer.”

General admission tickets cost $12, and admission for students and seniors costs $10. Tickets can be purchased online and also will be available at the box office starting at 6 p.m. the evening of the event. A full schedule is available at criteriontheatre.org.

This year’s event is made possible by Aysgarth Station Inn, Acacia House Inn and Cadillac Mountain Sports.

The 1932 Criterion Theatre is Bar Harbor’s nonprofit historic home for the performing arts and movies, bringing the best in entertainment to the MDI community and beyond.