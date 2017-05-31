Mothers group meets

TREMONT — The Mothers’ Social Group will meet at the Bass Harbor Memorial Library on Fridays, June 2, 16 and 30, from 5:30-7 p.m.

Motherhood is one of the hardest as well as the most rewarding time of many women’s lives. Social time with other mothers can help new mothers get through it. Participants will relax and unwind by the fireplace and share their experiences with people who will listen and relate. Through this process, they can build a support network for each other.

Participants should bring food to share if able for the potluck, their own drinks and their kids if needed. The library has a separate children’s area to entertain younger ones while the adults meet. Call the library at 244-3798.