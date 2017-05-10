Mother’s Day brunch set

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The eighth-annual Common Good Mother’s Day brunch will be held on Sunday, May 14, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The suggested donation is $10 per person, $5 for kids ages 6-12, free for kids under 6.

Summer daily popover service, which raises most of the money used to support winter programming, will resume on Saturday, June 17, at 7:30 a.m. Service of popovers with butter and jams, oatmeal, juice and coffee lasts till 11:30 a.m. The CG band will play every Sunday, Timbered Lake Duo will play on Wednesdays, and other performers will play on other days.