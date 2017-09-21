Morrill to introduce Digital Archive

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — A presentation introducing the Southwest Harbor Public Library’s Digital Archive – an online catalog of thousands of historic photographs and the stories behind them – will take place at the library on Monday, Sept. 25, from 6-7:30 p.m. The presentation is hosted by the library and the Tremont Historical Society.

Charlotte Morrill, one of the co-founders of the archive, will present examples of its contents and describe how to access it online from anywhere. Most of the photographs are from Southwest Harbor, Tremont and surrounding islands. Each has been carefully researched and has much related material linked to it. The archive has been created by Morrill and the late Meredith Hutchins with the help of many others, who provided photo scanning and historical information.