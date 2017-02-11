Mid-winter tea set

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — A mid-winter tea will be hosted by the Southwest Harbor Public Library on Thursday, Feb. 16, from 2-3:30 p.m.

Everyone is welcome to enjoy a cup of tea by the library’s fireplace, eat a homemade snack and enjoy the company of others. There is never an agenda, just an opportunity to stop in the middle of a busy day and relax with a cup of hot tea served in a china cup.

Call the library at 244-7065.