MDI stars to shine at Reel

BAR HARBOR — The nominees have been announced, the red carpet is being prepped, and the Oscars at Reel Pizza Cinerama will take place on Sunday, Feb. 26.

The evening starts on the red carpet at 6 p.m. with a glass of complimentary champagne, hors d’oeuvres and entertainment. The Oscar broadcast begins at 7 p.m. with the red carpet preshow. Masters of ceremony Jennifer Shepard and Amy Roeder of ImprovAcadia will keep the audience entertained during the commercial breaks with costume changes, commentary and skits. Finally, the Oscars begin at 8:30 p.m., and the festivities will continue until the last statue is handed out.

There will be prizes for Best Dressed Evening Wear and Best Movie Costume, a Jesup-themed scavenger hunt and the most Oscar winners correctly predicted in advance. Tickets cost $20 and are available at the Reel Pizza box office and at the Jesup Memorial Library.

The library fundraiser is a collaboration of the Jesup, Reel Pizza and ImprovAcadia.

The Jesup is a private nonprofit that serves as the public library for Bar Harbor. The library receives less than 5 percent of its annual funding from the town. Endowments provide 49 percent. Events like this are a fun way to fill the gap. Contact the Jesup at 288-4245 or kchagnon@jesuplibrary.org.