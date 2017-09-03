MDI dancers in Ontario

ELORA, Ont. — A group of six performance artists from Mount Desert Island performed at Riverfest Elora earlier this month.

The Riverfest Elora Dancers are Avary Bryer, Molly Collins, Sophia Geiger, Madeline Henry, Mia Ray and Isabella Wellman-Webster. Chosen by audition for their talent and motivation to use their art to better the world, they’ve trained in contemporary dance, improvisation, composition, aerial arts, yoga and Pilates under the direction of Europe-based professional dancer and choreographer Sachi Cote.

They also take weekly classes in jazz, lyrical, musical theater, hip hop and tap at Northern Lights Dance Arts on Main Street in Ellsworth.