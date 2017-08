BAR HARBOR — McKays Public House will donate 10 percent of the proceeds from sales on Wednesday, Aug. 23, to support Healthy Acadia and Beth C. Wright Cancer Resource Center’s cancer prevention, education and treatment services. McKays, located at 231 Main St., is open from 5-9:30 p.m. daily. Visit mckayspublichouse.com/.

Visit www.healthyacadia.org and go to “What’s new!” or contact Shoshona at [email protected] or by calling 667-7171.