McFadden has new cookbook

BAR HARBOR — Chef Joshua McFadden will bring his new cookbook “Six Seasons: A New Way with Vegetables” to the Jesup Memorial Library for an author talk and book signing on Thursday, Aug. 10, at 7 p.m. Barbara Damrosch will introduce him.

McFadden managed Damrosch and Eliot Coleman’s Four Season Farm in Harborside before becoming the chef and owner of the trattoria Ava Gene’s in Portland, Ore. Now in his new cookbook, McFadden channels both farmer and chef, highlighting the evolving attributes of vegetables throughout their growing seasons – an arc from spring to early summer to midsummer to the bursting harvest of late summer, then autumn and, finally, winter.

Each chapter begins with recipes featuring raw vegetables at the beginning of their season. As weeks (and chapters) progress, McFadden turns up the heat, steaming and grilling, then moving on to sautés, pan roasts, braises and stews. The book features 225 recipes spanning all six seasons.

“We always knew Joshua was a vegetable magician,” wrote Damrosch and Coleman, “but this is so much more. We learned something new on every page. ‘Six Seasons’ is a brilliant cookbook.” Chef and author Alice Waters wrote, “Joshua McFadden has the soul of a farmer, and his recipes are beautifully in tune with the seasons and the land.”

McFadden is executive chef-owner of Ava Gene’s, which “Bon Appétit” has named a “Top 10 Best New Restaurant.” Before moving to Portland, McFadden helped define the burgeoning Brooklyn food scene when he was chef de cuisine at Franny’s; his other restaurant experience includes Momofuku, Blue Hill and Lupa in New York and the raw food restaurant Roxanne’s in Larkspur, Calif. McFadden also spent time in Rome, cooking at Alice Waters’ project in sustainable dining at the American Academy. He kindled his love of soil, seeds and seasons during two years as farm manager at Four Season Farm, founded by sustainability pioneers Coleman and Damrosch. McFadden’s latest restaurant, Tusk, opened in Portland, Ore., in 2016. Visit www.joshuamcfadden.com.

Books are on sale that night courtesy of Sherman’s. Contact the Jesup at 288-4245 or [email protected].