McArdle, Manning to perform

ELLSWORTH — Deirdre McArdle, flute, and Deiran Manning, piano, will perform at the General Bryant E. Moore Community Center on Thursday, Jan. 12, at 1 p.m.

This concert is the final in a series of four free concerts sponsored by the Ellsworth Community Music Institute with support from the Hancock County Fund and the Emily and William Muir Community Fund II of the Maine Community Foundation.

The mother-son duo will perform “Davidsbündlertänze, Op. 6” by Robert Schumann and “Sonata for Flute and Piano” by Francis Poulenc.

McArdle is the founder of The Winter Harbor Music Festival and the former executive director of Harbor Music, among other things.

Tim Page of The New York Times, considers her “…a virtuosic flutist with an unusually full and lustrous tone” and the London Cadenza Society has called her “America’s answer to James Galway.”

An avid chamber music player, McArdle has had notable performances with members of the New York Philharmonic, the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra and the Los Angeles Philharmonic and has served on the faculty at Manhattan School of Music, her alma mater, and at Bowdoin College.

Manning has given solo recitals in Maine at Oceanside Meadows Inn in Prospect Harbor, at Hammond Hall in Winter Harbor and for Acadia Family Center in Northeast Harbor. He is the managing director of the Winter Harbor Music Festival, which takes place annually during the third week in August.

He has performed in New York City at Merkin Concert Hall, at Lincoln Center, Weil Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall, Gracie Mansion, the New York City mayor’s residence and at Auer Hall and Recital Hall at Indiana University. His European appearances include concerts at Bordeneuve in Betchat, France, Abano Terme, in Italy and the National Concert Hall in Dublin, Ireland. Manning went to the Fiorello LaGuardia High School of Music and Art and Performing Arts, the “Fame” school, and attended precollege programs at New England Conservatory and Manhattan School of Music.

First place winner of the Bradshaw and Buono International Piano Competition and the LISSMA International Piano Competition, his awards include the Stanza Governor’s Prize in Composition, three Children’s Foundation for the Arts awards and the Ira Gershwin Award from ASCAP, the American Society for Composers and Performers. He completed his bachelor’s degree in piano performance as a student of Edmund Battersby at the Jacobs School of Music in Bloomington, Ind., as well as a bachelor’s degree in history. Manning is currently in his second year of graduate school at IU and is a student of Karen Shaw.

Call 664-9258 or email [email protected].

Admission is free to the public