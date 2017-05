MOUNT DESERT — A May celebration with maypole dancing will the hosted by the Community School of MDI in cooperation with Beech Hill Farm at the farm, 171 Beech Hill Road, on Saturday, May 20, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dancing for all starts at noon.

The farm will offer a tour and information about their food access program. Participants should bring a picnic blanket and lunch to help celebrate spring. Rain date is the next day, May 21.