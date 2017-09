BAR HARBOR — Former Mount Desert Island resident Mark Johnstone is the subject of a feature article in the Sept. 20 edition of the Maui Times titled “Maui’s Jazz Cat Has Groove.” A keyboardist and harmonica player, Johnstone is a member of a blues band led by Mick Fleetwood of Fleetwood Mac fame and plays his own gigs on the island. Johnstone’s father, Don, is a guitarist who played locally with the Gary Mitchell Band and other groups and lives in Bar Harbor.