Matthews’ photos on library walls

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Photographer Johnna Matthews’ work will be on display at the Southwest Harbor Public Library for the month of September. Her photographs represent two series, “Tall Ships” and “Wild Flowers.”

In the Acadia National Park centennial year, a parade of tall ships came to Somes Sound. Matthews was out on the water that day to capture the spectacle of these magnificent sailing vessels, including Rebecca, a familiar sight on the sound.

When she first came to Mount Desert and the Cranberry islands from Tucson, Ariz., 25 years ago, Matthews noticed the flowers, which she found more spectacular than those in the Arizona desert. Her “Wild Flowers” series includes only a few of the thousands of flower photographs she has taken over the years.

Her “Western Landscapes” series, not included in this exhibit, was selected for a juried show at the Tucson Museum of Art.

Call the library at 244-7065.