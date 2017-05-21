Martz to play ‘Ocean Sounds’

BAR HARBOR — College of the Atlantic senior, violinist Augustin Martz will perform a chamber music concert titled “Ocean Sounds” at the Jesup Memorial Library on Saturday, May 27, at 10:30 a.m.

Martz will be accompanied by Thule van den Dam on violin, Max Eddington on piano and Kinnon Church on bass. The quartet will play “Dream in D” by Beth Anderson, three Bartok duos for violin and Haydn Trio No. 39 in G Major, along with other works.

Martz started playing the violin when he was six years old. He since has played in several orchestras, including the Winterthur Youth Symphony Orchestra (WJSO) from 2007 to 2010. From 2010 to 2012, he studied at the United World College of the Adriatic in Italy, where he took classes with the Trio di Parma and played in the band Kamelasa. In 2012, he worked in a local orchestra in Winterthur (Kirchenorchester Obwerwinterthur.) In 2013, he went to Cameroon for six months and taught violin there at the Ecole Internationale de Musique Olia-Lima while working for the human rights organization Rights for All (RFA). In the summer of 2013, he enrolled at College of the Atlantic. Since being at COA, he has played in several different groups.

Church’s professional life has taken him to three continents, where he has worked with conductors Michael Schønwandt, Ken-David Masur, Christoph Koncz and Yaniv Dinur. He also has played with the New Bedford Symphony Orchestra, Plymouth Philharmonic Orchestra, Maine State Music Theatre and DaPonte String Quartet, along with clarinetist Brad Terry and drummer-composer Steve Grover. He has a bachelor’s degree in music performance from the University of Southern Maine.

Eddington is a pianist based out of South Portland. He attended College of the Atlantic, where he studied jazz and classical piano with John Cooper. He began collaborating with Martz while they were both attending COA, and while studying at the University of Southern Maine, he met Church.

This concert is free and open to the public. Contact the Jesup at 288-4245 or [email protected].