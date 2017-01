ELLSWORTH — Comedian Bob Marley is slated to perform three shows at The Grand Auditorium in Ellsworth this weekend.

Show times are 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, and 7 and 9 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7. All seats are reserved seating. The cost is $28.50.

Marley’s adult-level humor is based on living in Maine.

Call 667-9500.