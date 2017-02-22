Mardi Gras mask workshop set

BAR HARBOR — A special mask making program will take place at the Jesup Memorial Library on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 7 p.m.

In this intergenerational craft workshop, participants will use special material to form masks directly on their faces and then decorate them however they would like. The mask must dry directly on the face, so this craft is better for older children, but younger kids also can make smaller masks.

This program of the Jesup and ArtWaves MDI is free and open to public. Contact the Jesup at 288-4245 or [email protected].