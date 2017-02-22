Wednesday - Feb 22, 2017
Mardi Gras masks will be made at a workshop at the Jesup on Feb. 28. PHOTO COURTESY OF LUDOVIC BERTRON

Mardi Gras mask workshop set

February 22, 2017 on Lifestyle

BAR HARBOR — A special mask making program will take place at the Jesup Memorial Library on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 7 p.m.

In this intergenerational craft workshop, participants will use special material to form masks directly on their faces and then decorate them however they would like. The mask must dry directly on the face, so this craft is better for older children, but younger kids also can make smaller masks.

This program of the Jesup and ArtWaves MDI is free and open to public. Contact the Jesup at 288-4245 or [email protected].

