‘A Man and a Woman’ to be shown

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — “A Man and a Woman” will be screened at the Southwest Harbor Public Library on Tuesday, June 13, at 6:30 p.m.

Sensationally popular when it was released in 1966, the film stars Jean-Louis Trintignant (“The Conformist,” “Z,” “My Night at Maud’s”) and Anouk Aimee (“La Dolce Vita,” “8 ½”) and tells the achingly romantic story of Jean, a race driver, and Anne, a film script supervisor. Both Jean and Anne have lost their spouses in heartbreaking circumstances. But when widow and widower find each other at the boarding school their children both attend, they strike a friendship. This leads to an affair, which leads to ravishing cinematography and an enchanting and famous score.

A surprise hit in Europe and America, “A Man and a Woman” was appealing for its glamorous stars and its contemporary take on romance. The film won two Academy Awards, including Best Foreign Film as well as top prize at the Cannes Film Festival in France. The movie is rarely screened, and DVD copies are scarce, So, this is a rare chance for any romantic to see the film that is said to have launched a thousand perfume ads. This screening is free and open to the public. Call the library at 244-7065.