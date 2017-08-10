Mallett to play at Legion Hall

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Singer-songwriter David Mallett will perform at the American Legion Hall on Thursday, Aug. 17, at 7 p.m.

Mallett has recorded 14 albums, had several hundred covers of his songs, including the American folk classic “Garden Song” and performed in clubs, concert halls and festivals across the U.S., Canada and Europe. He has appeared on numerous broadcasts, including National Public Radio’s “A Prairie Home Companion.” Known for his carefully written, poetic offerings, his body of work has provided material for an eclectic list of artists that includes Alison Krauss, Pete Seeger, Hal Ketchum, Emmylou Harris, John Denver and the Muppets.

The concert will benefit the Village Green Arts Association’s project to renovate the American Legion Hall. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets cost $25 at the door or in advance at eventbrite.com. A cash bar will be available.

Visit www.villagegreenarts.org or call 619-4331