Friday - Dec 30, 2016
Michael Westphal in a still from “Outrunning Parkinson’s.” The Peter Logue film will play at Reel Pizza Cinerama on Jan. 12 as part of The Maine Short Film Festival. PHOTO COURTESY OF MAINE FILM

Maine shorts coming to Reel Pizza

December 29, 2016 on Lifestyle

BAR HARBOR — The Maine Short Film Festival 2017 will come to Reel Pizza Cinerama on Thursday, Jan. 12, at 7:45 p.m.

Peter Logue’s film “Outrunning Parkinson’s,” about marathon runner and Parkinson’s sufferer Michael Westphal from Great Cranberry Island, will be featured.

Other films in the festival include “Bird Carver,” by Madeleine Cohen; “Bringing Boats to Life,” by Steve Stone; “Curiously,” by Walter Ungerer; “Guided,” by Bridget Besaw; “Oak Street Mural,” by Alexis Iammarino and Scott Sell; “Occasionally,” by Dawn Nye and Katrazyna Randall; “Mud and Run,” by Daniel Quintanilla; “Long Haul,” by Chloe White; “Silence,” by Corey Norman; “To the Salton Sea,” by Art Bell; “This Time It’s Shopping,” by Jim Picariello; “The First Kiss,” by Daniel Kayamba; and “Trans Circus,” by Meghan Vigeant.

A question-and-answer session after the screening will feature some of the filmmakers and cast of the 14 films.

Visit www.mainefilm.org.

