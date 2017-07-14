Friday - Jul 14, 2017
Me’lissa Smith will play “The Magician’s Assistant” at the Southwest Harbor Public Library on July 20. IMAGE COURTESY OF ME’LISSA SMITH

‘Magician’s Assistant’ to follow magic act

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Brooklyn-based artist and clown Me`lissa Smith will perform “The Magician’s Assistant,” a family-friendly one person romp, at the Southwest Harbor Public Library on Thursday, July 20, at 6:30 p.m.

This show is for audiences of all ages. The evening will feature a special opening magic act from Mount Desert Island’s own Aiden and Alec Fisichella.

Smith is a professional theater and teaching artist. She leads workshops in physical acting, clown, improvisation, dance composition and theater making.

Call the library at 244-7065.

