‘Magician’s Assistant’ to follow magic act

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Brooklyn-based artist and clown Me`lissa Smith will perform “The Magician’s Assistant,” a family-friendly one person romp, at the Southwest Harbor Public Library on Thursday, July 20, at 6:30 p.m.

This show is for audiences of all ages. The evening will feature a special opening magic act from Mount Desert Island’s own Aiden and Alec Fisichella.

Smith is a professional theater and teaching artist. She leads workshops in physical acting, clown, improvisation, dance composition and theater making.

Call the library at 244-7065.