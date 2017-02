BAR HARBOR — The March Madness Mac ‘n’ Cheese Fest is set for the Town Hill VIS Hall on Saturday, March 11, from 5-7 p.m. Mac ‘n’ cheese cooks and fans are needed.

Proceeds benefit the building of the MDI Skatepark, scheduled for this spring in Bar Harbor. Admission is by donation at the door.

Email [email protected] to sign up to cook or for more information.