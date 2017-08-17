‘Love Letters’ helps Harbor House

MOUNT DESERT — Chloe Hatcher and Ephron Catlin star in a special performance of “Love letters” at the Acadia Repertory Theatre on Monday, Aug. 21, at 6 p.m. The performance benefits Harbor House.

“Love Letters” is the story of Andrew Makepeace Ladd III (Catlin) and Melissa Gardner (Hatcher), two young people from similar backgrounds who take very different paths in life. Despite leading lives which should not intersect, they cannot let go of each other throughout their 50-year friendship despite their marriages and families with other people.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets cost $20 and can be purchased at Harbor House or at the box office at the Acadia Repertory Theatre. Contact Diana or Suzanne at 244-3713. All proceeds benefit the Harbor House Community Service Center