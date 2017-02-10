‘Love and Friendship’ opens film series

ELLSWORTH — The winter and spring CineGrand series of films, which includes mostly films nominated for Academy Awards, will be shown on the theater’s new digital projection system at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, followed by a closed-captioned matinee on Wednesday afternoons, starting Feb. 14.

“Love and Friendship,” directed by Whit Stillman, will be shown on Tuesday, Feb. 14, at 7:30 p.m. and Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 2 p.m. The film celebrates Valentine’s Day with an adaptation of Jane Austen’s classic romantic story of wit and wisdom. Beautiful young widow Lady Susan Vernon (Kate Beckinsale) visits the estate of her in-laws to wait out the colorful rumors about her dalliances circulating through polite society. With Chloe Sevingy, Stephen Fry and Jemma Redgrave.

“The Girl on the Train,” a thriller based on the international best-selling novel of the same name, will be shown on Feb. 21 at 7:30 p.m. and Feb. 22 at 3:30 p.m. The film tells the story of Rachel (Emily Blunt), devastated by her recent divorce, spending her daily commute fantasizing about the seemingly perfect couple who lives in a house that her train passes every day … until one morning she sees something shocking happen there and becomes entangled in the mystery that unfolds. With Allison Janney, Lisa Kudrow, Laura Prepon and Justin Theroux.

“Hell or High Water,” nominated for this year’s Best Picture Oscar, will be screened on Feb. 28 at 7:30 p.m. and March 1 at 2 p.m. The film tells the story of Texas brothers Toby (Chris Pine) and Tanner (Ben Foster), who come together after several years to rob branches of the bank threatening to foreclose on their family land. For them, the hold-ups are just part of a last-ditch scheme to take back a future that seemed to have been stolen from under them. Justice seems to be theirs, until they find themselves on the radar of Texas Ranger Marcus (Jeff Bridges in a performance nominated for this year’s Best Supporting Actor Oscar), looking for one last grand pursuit on the eve of his retirement, and his half-Comanche partner, Alberto (Gil Birmingham). As the brothers plot a final bank heist to complete their scheme, and with the rangers on their heels, a showdown looms at the crossroads where the values of the Old and New West murderously collide.

“Hidden Figures” will be shown on March 7 at 7:30 p.m. and March 8 at 1 p.m. This Oscar-nominated film is the incredible story of Katherine G. Johnson (Taraji P. Henson), Dorothy Vaughan (Octavia Spencer in an Oscar-nominated performance) and Mary Jackson (Janelle Monáe), brilliant African-American women working at NASA, who served as the brains behind one of the greatest operations in history: the launch of astronaut John Glenn into orbit, a stunning achievement that restored the nation’s confidence, turned around the space race and galvanized the world. The visionary trio crossed all gender and race lines to inspire generations to dream big. With Kevin Costner, Kirsten Dunst, Jim Parson and “Moonlight”‘s Oscar-nominee Mahershala Ali.

“Manchester by the Sea” will be screened on March 21 at 7:30 p.m. and March 22 at 1 p.m. After the death of his older brother Joe (Kyle Chandler), Lee Chandler (Casey Affleck) is shocked to learn that Joe has made him sole guardian of his nephew Patrick (Lucas Hedges). Taking leave of his job, Lee reluctantly returns to Manchester-by-the-Sea to care for Patrick, a spirited 16-year-old, and is forced to deal with a past that separated him from his wife, Randi (Michelle Williams), and the community where he was born and raised. Bonded by the man who held their family together, Lee and Patrick struggle to adjust to a world without him. The film was nominated for several Oscars including Best Picture, Best Actor (Casey Affleck), Best Supporting Actor (Lucas Hedges), Best Supporting Actress (Michelle Williams), with both Best Original Screenplay and Best Directing nominations going to Kenneth Lonergan. With Gretchen Mol and Matthew Broderick.

“Arrival” will be shown on March 28 at 7:30 p.m. and March 29 at 1 p.m. This Oscar-nominated film tells the story of when mysterious spacecraft touch down across the globe and an elite team, led by expert linguist Louise Banks (Amy Adams), are brought together to investigate. As mankind teeters on the verge of global war, Banks and the team race against time for answers, and to find them, she will take a chance that could threaten her life and possibly humanity. The film is nominated for several Oscars, including Best Cinematography, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Directing. With Jeremy Renner, Forest Whitaker and Michael Stuhlbarg.

“Moonlight” will play on April 4 at 7:30 p.m. and April 5 at 1 p.m. This tender, heartbreaking multiple Oscar-nominated story (including Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Directing) of a young man’s struggle to find himself is told across three defining chapters in his life as he experiences the ecstasy, pain and beauty of falling in love while grappling with his own sexuality. With Andre Holland, Janelle Monae, Trevante Rhodes and Ashton Sanders, as well as Naomie Harris and Mahershala Ali, who received Oscar nominations in the Best Supporting Acting categories for their performances.

“Jackie” will be shown on April 11 at 7:30 p.m. and April 12 at 1 p.m. Featuring an Oscar-nominated performance from Natalie Portman, the film presents the searing and intimate portrait of one of the most important and tragic moments in American history seen through the eyes of the iconic first lady Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy (Portman). “Jackie” places us in her world during the days immediately following her husband’s assassination. Known for her extraordinary dignity and poise, here we see a psychological portrait of the first lady as she struggles to maintain her husband’s legacy and the world of “Camelot” that they created and loved so well. With Peter Sarsgaard, Greta Gerwig, Billy Crudup and the late John Hurt.

“Loving” will be screened on April 18 at 7:30 p.m. and April 19 at 1 p.m. From acclaimed writer/director Jeff Nichols, the film celebrates the real-life courage and commitment of an interracial couple, Richard and Mildred Loving (portrayed by Joel Edgerton and Best Actress Oscar-nominee Ruth Negga), who married and then spent the next nine years fighting for the right to live as a family in their hometown. Their civil rights case, Loving v. Virginia, went all the way to the Supreme Court, which in 1967, reaffirmed the very foundation of the right to marry. Their love story has become an inspiration to couples ever since. With Nick Kroll and longtime Jeff Nichols collaborator Michael Shannon.

“20th Century Women” will be shown on April 25 at 7:30 p.m. and April 26 at 1 p.m. This nominee for this year’s Best Original Screenplay Oscar takes place during the summer of 1979, as a Santa Barbara single mom and boardinghouse landlord (Annette Bening) decides that the best way to parent her teenage son (Lucas Jade Zumann) is to enlist her young tenants, a quirky punk photographer (Greta Gerwig), a mellow handyman (Billy Crudup) and her son’s shrewd best friend (Elle Fanning), to serve as role models in a changing world. With Alison Elliot and Alia Shawkat.

Tickets for evening movies cost $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and students and $6 for Grand members. Wednesday matinee tickets cost $6.

Call the box office at 667-9500, visit www.grandonline.org or follow The Grand on Facebook.