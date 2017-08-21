Los Lobos to play at The Criterion

BAR HARBOR — Grammy award-winning rock band Los Lobos will play at The Criterion Theatre on Friday, Sept. 15. The band will take the stage at 9 p.m., following an opening act yet to be announced.

Best known for their chart topping 1987 version of “La Bamba,” the band will feature songs from their new album, “Gates of Gold.”

“We’re a Mexican American band, and no word describes America like ‘immigrant.’ Most of us are children of immigrants, so it’s perhaps natural that the songs we create celebrate America in this way,” said Louie Perez, the primary wordsmith of Los Lobos, in describing the songs on the new album.

The stories on “Gates of Gold” are snapshots of experiences that Perez and his bandmates have had, based on where they are emotionally and how they respond to evolving life circumstances.

“We live out loud most of the time and share our life this way, but then there are more intrinsic things that happen, and our songs are part of the way we react to them,” Perez said. “We sit down and basically tell people what has happened. We certainly didn’t start this project with aspirations to create the musical equivalent to great American literary works.”

Tickets cost $60 for orchestra premium and balcony seats and $40 for general orchestra seats. Visit www.criteriontheatre.org.

The 1932 Criterion Theatre is Bar Harbor's nonprofit historic performing arts and movie house, located at 35 Cottage St. The theater has been a staple of the Bar Harbor and Mount Desert Island arts community since its construction in 1932. Visit www.criteriontheatre.org or call 288-0829.