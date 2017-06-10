Lori McKenna to play at Criterion

BAR HARBOR — Grammy award-winning singer and songwriter Lori McKenna will play at The Criterion Theatre on Friday, July 14, at 8 p.m.

McKenna puts a magnifying glass on unchampioned lives. She doesn’t just notice the quiet and ordinary, she delights in it, effortlessly transforming the average to extraordinary. The result is over a decade worth of songs filled with honest stories and melodic depth, and her latest release, “The Bird & the Rifle,” is no exception.

Nearly a decade since receiving her first album cut through superstar Faith Hill, McKenna is one of the most sought-after songwriters in the industry with her songs recorded by top artists including Reba, Alison Krauss, Faith Hill, Tim McGraw and Keith Urban. McKenna’s songwriting credits include the two-times platinum Billboard No. 1 hit “I Want Crazy” by Hunter Hayes and radio favorites like Little Big Town’s “Your Side of the Bed” and “Sober.” She wrote the 2015 Little Big Town hit “Girl Crush,” which reached 11 weeks on the Billboard’s Hot Country Songs and netted McKenna a CMA Award, NSAI Songwriters and her first Grammy. Billboard recently spotlighted McKenna for bringing the solo songwriter back to No. 1 with her Tim McGraw hit “Humble & Kind.” The song hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, marking the first time in more than four years a song written by one writer topped the chart.

“The Criterion is the perfect, intimate setting to see musicians like Lori McKenna, who perform with such honesty and heart,” said Media Manager Kristin Leffler. “We’re looking forward to filling those seats and offering yet another opportunity for our community to enjoy the talents of award-winning performers.”

General admission tickets cost $25 for balcony or platinum orchestra and $25 for general orchestra. Tickets will go on sale to Criterion members on Monday, June 5, at 10 a.m. and to the general public on Tuesday, June 6, at 10 a.m.

The 1932 Criterion Theatre is Bar Harbor’s nonprofit historic performing arts and movie house located at 35 Cottage St. The theater has been a staple of the Bar Harbor and Mount Desert Island arts community since its construction in 1932 and looks forward to a long future of welcoming theater goers. Visit www.criteriontheatre.org or call 288-0829.