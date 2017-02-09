Logue film honors hospital’s long history

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — “Celebrating MDI Hospital: A History of Caring. A Community of Healing. A Legacy of Giving” will premiere at the Southwest Harbor Memorial Library on Tuesday, Feb. 28, from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

The original, documentary-style film, by Peter Logue, shares MDI Hospital’s history, personal stories from caregivers, healers, volunteers and community members, and imagines, among other things, what the island would be like without a hospital.

The evening kicks off the hospital’s 120th anniversary and begins with a complimentary wine and cheese reception from 5:30-6 p.m., sponsored by Sawyer’s Specialties. The evening’s program and film screening begin at 6 p.m. All are welcome to attend this free community event.

“Mount Desert Island’s only hospital and oldest nonprofit organization is excited to be entering its 120th year,” said Lani Naihe, Mount Desert Island Hospital’s director of advancement. “We are proud to have served our community as an independent hospital for more than a century, and we look forward to continuing to grow with our community into the next.”

For more on the anniversary celebrations, contact Marisa at 288-5082, ext. 1429 or marisa.marinelli@mdihospital.org.

For more on the screening, call the Southwest Harbor Public Library at 244-7065.