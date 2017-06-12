Lobster sales to support cancer services

BAR HARBOR — Rose Eden Lobster will donate 10% of proceeds from sales the week of June 25 through July 1 to support Healthy Acadia and the Beth C. Wright Cancer Resource Center’s cancer prevention, education and treatment services. The partnership is part of Healthy Acadia’s Hungry for Health 2017 campaign to Challenge Cancer Downeast. This is the second year of the annual campaign, which addresses a critical community health need each year.

Rose Eden Lobster partnered with Healthy Acadia in 2016 for their Hungry for Health campaign to help turn the tide on the opioid epidemic. They were eager to participate in this year’s campaign. “Cancer has touched so many lives in our community, and it is time to support the fight against cancer,” said Rose Eden Lobster manager Dylan Tibbetts. Visit “Rose Eden Lobster FMR Travelin’ Lobster” on Facebook.

Healthy Acadia and the Beth C. Wright Cancer Resource Center recently launched a Cancer Patient Navigator Program funded in part through a Maine Cancer Foundation grant. This service provides caring, effective support for individuals facing cancer. Healthy Acadia also offers a wide variety of cancer- and other chronic disease-prevention services to reduce the likelihood of a cancer diagnosis.

Funds from Rose Eden Lobster and other restaurants’ participation in the Hungry for Health 2017 campaign will enable Healthy Acadia and the Beth C. Wright Cancer Resource Center to continue and to build these services.

Visit www.healthyacadia.org and go to “What’s new!” or contact Shoshona at [email protected] or 667-7171.