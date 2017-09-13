Little surveys coastal artists past, present

MOUNT DESERT — Author Carl Little will provide a select survey of artists of the Maine coast during a talk in the Mellon Room of the Northeast Harbor Library on Wednesday, Sept. 20, at 5:30 p.m.

Artists featured will range from 19th-century masters like Frederick Church and Winslow Homer to an array of contemporary painters who have found their muses along Maine’s rocky shores.

Much of the work discussed will come from several recent books, including “William Irvine: A Painter’s Journey,” “Wendy Turner: Island Light,” “Philip Barter: Forever Maine” and “Art of Acadia,” which he co-authored with his brother David Little. Copies of these books will be available for purchase and signing, with part of the proceeds benefitting the library, where Little is a trustee.

Little is the author of “Edward Hopper’s New England,” “The Watercolors of John Singer Sargent” and “Eric Hopkins: Above and Beyond,” which won the John N. Cole prize from the Maine Writers & Publishers Alliance. He contributes articles to “Art New England,” “Maine Boats, Homes and Harbors” and “Hyperallergic.” He helped produce film portraits of artists Dahlov Ipcar, Beverly Hallam, William Thon and Jon Imber as part of the Maine Masters series and is featured in the video “Richard Estes: My Camera Is My Sketchbook.” He and his brother David’s latest collaboration, “Paintings of Portland,” will be out next spring.