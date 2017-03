SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Tea will be served at the Southwest Harbor Public Library on Thursday, March 16, from 2-3:30 p.m., just in time for St. Patrick’s Day.

Wearing green or not, the public is invited to drink tea, eat snacks, and listen to the music of Ruth Grierson and friends. During the month of March, the Women’s History Art Show, with the theme “Creating Connections,” will be on exhibit.

Call the library at 244-7065.