Library helps protect monarch butterflies

MOUNT DESERT — “Miss Robin” will show live monarch butterflies at the Northeast Harbor Library on Monday, Aug. 21, at 10:30 a.m.

The library is participating in the Monarch Watch program, raising caterpillars to be tagged and released as butterflies in an effort to monitor and ensure the health of the monarch population. The library also is working to become a certified Monarch Waystation, with the grounds providing the resources necessary for monarchs to produce successive generations and sustain their migration. The landscaping will offer host plants (milkweed) for larvae and energy sources (nectar plants) for adult butterflies.

Participants can view chrysalises, caterpillars and maybe a butterfly release from the library’s monarch tank. They also will help plant milkweed, care for the gardens and learn about the monarch’s life cycle, what plants monarchs need and how they can help support monarch populations.

This free event is open to the public.