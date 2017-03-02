Library celebrates Women’s History Month

TREMONT — A series of events will celebrate Women’s History Month at the Bass Harbor Memorial Library.

Throughout March and April, the library will show artwork by local island women, exploring the theme “making connections.” An artists’ reception will be held at the library on Thursday, March 9, at 5 p.m. Music will be performed by Danny Fisher-Lochhead and Ryan Blotnick. Refreshments will be provided.

Local genealogy whiz Cathy Willey will offer a demonstration of Ancestry.com on Thursday, March 16, at 5 p.m.

Local writer, artist and teacher Martha Andrews Donovan will give an illustrated talk about her mother, grandmother and great grandmothers, all of whom spent part of their lives in rural India as the daughter or wives of foreign missionaries, on Thursday, March 23, at 6 p.m. Donovan will share her research and stories along with a series of broadsides (photographs and writing) that were inspired by these women who found themselves living unusual lives in a distant land.

