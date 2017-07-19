Lewis to tell animated tales

MOUNT DESERT — Performance storyteller Hope Lewis will visit the Northeast Harbor Library on Monday, July 24, at 10:30 a.m. to tell tales starring animals. She will be joined by some “stuffie/puppet friends.”

A local resident, Lewis is part of the Lovers of Old & New Stories Storytelling Guild and president of Northeast Storytelling. Visit www.lanes.org. She retired from teaching and now creates original stories and performs tales from a wide variety of traditions. Her stories are crafted to appeal to the entire family.

This event is free and open to the public