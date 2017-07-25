‘Legend of the Banana Kid’ returns to The Criterion

BAR HARBOR — The Frogtown Mountain Puppeteers will perform “The Legend of the Banana Kid” at The Criterion Theatre on Saturday, July 29, at 2 p.m.

This show from the local puppet troupe tells the story of Little Chucky as he heads to the Wild West to outwit outlaws. With a fistful of bananas, Chucky rides into town on his trusty goat for a showdown with Big Bad Bart and his gang of bandits.

“The Legend of the Banana Kid” features 20 hand-crafted glove, mouth and rod puppets and a slew of flying styrofoam bananas. It is recommended for ages four and up and runs approximately 45 minutes.

The “Frogtown Mountain Puppeteers always put on an engaging, entertaining show for kids and adults alike,” said Kristin Leffler, the Criterion media manager.

All tickets for this performance cost $5 and can be purchased at the box office starting at 1 p.m. on July 29 or online at any time at criteriontheatre.org.

The 1932 Criterion Theatre is Bar Harbor’s performing arts and movie space, a staple of the community since its construction in 1932, and looks forward to a long future of welcoming theater goers. Visit www.criteriontheatre.org or call 288-0829.