Part of a panoramic photo by Vincent Lawrence. Lawrence will talk about taking panoramic photos at the next MDI Photo Club meeting on Jan. 10 PHOTO COURTESY OF VINCENT LAWRENCE

Lawrence to speak about panoramic photography

January 4, 2017 on Lifestyle

MOUNT DESERT — Vincent Lawrence will talk about panoramic photography at the MDI Photo Club’s monthly meeting in the Mellon Room at the Northeast Harbor Library on Tuesday, Jan. 10, from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Panoramic photography really does widen horizons, but that’s not all it’s good for. Native photographer Vincent Lawrence will talk about the techniques and challenges of panoramic photography.

Lawrence was born and raised on Mount Desert Island with the national park as his backyard. There are few places on or off the trail that he has not explored. An avid adventurer and rock climber, he learned to capture images that communicated his experiences with others. Lawrence is excited to teach others and to help them develop their own photographic styles. Visit acadiaimages.com.

Everyone is invited to attend this presentation. Visit mdiphotoclub.org

