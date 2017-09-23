‘Lawrence of Arabia’ at Criterion

BAR HARBOR — The epic historical drama “Lawrence of Arabia” will be shown at The Criterion Theatre on Friday, Sept. 29, at 7 p.m.

The film, widely considered among the most influential in the history of cinema, was released the same year The Criterion first opened. Tickets, which cost $7, can be purchased at www.criteriontheatre.org or at the box office an hour before show time. The screening is sponsored by landscape architecture firm LARK Studio.

Visit www.criteriontheatre.org or call 288-0829.