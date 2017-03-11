La Casse, Lindquist to play St. Patrick’s Day concert

BAR HARBOR — Fiddler Gus La Casse and guitarist Peter Lindquist will play a St. Patrick’s Day concert at the Jesup Memorial Library on Friday, March 17, at 7 p.m.

The duo will play Irish and Celtic songs to spark the St. Patrick’s Day spirit. Their collaboration packs high intensity performing with dynamic interplay between the fiddle and guitar. They interpret old and original tunes with an energy that makes for a highly entertaining show.

Lindquist is a singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist who has toured extensively in the United States and Canada, and also has performed in England, Spain and France. His songwriting includes elements of bluegrass, folk and country music, often telling stories of the American experience. After many years away, Lindquist returned home to Maine, where he continues to perform and record, “fronting” his own band and working as a sideman and accompanist.

La Casse has been described as “a natural-born fiddle player … whose energy would power a small city.” His repertoire reflects his innovative spirit and dedication to the Cape Breton and Acadian fiddle, playing both standards of the genre and his own compositions. In addition to performing with Lindquist, La Casse is a soloist and leads a contra dance trio.

This concert is free and open to the public. Contact the Jesup at 288-4245 or [email protected].