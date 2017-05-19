Krosschell’s essays focus first on Maine

BAR HARBOR — Author Jim Krosschell will give an author talk and be available to sign books at the Jesup Memorial Library on Thursday, May 25, at 7 p.m.

Krosschell writes about the wonders and challenges of Maine’s environment. His new book, “One Man’s Maine: Essays on a Love Affair,” collects 16 pairs of essays. The first in each pair looks at Maine’s natural icons, and the second grapples with wider concerns facing Maine.

The first set of essays focuses on things Maine is known for, lobster, moose, blueberries and lupine, to reach into matters of human significance. These essays combine science and belief, along with observation and emotion. The second essays are broader and take on a fuller range of experiences.

“Krosschell’s essays are an inviting and thought-provoking revelation of how Maine has pulled in and transformed the life of a man from ‘away’,” said John Rensenbrink, professor emeritus at Bowdoin College and co-founder of the U.S. Green Party. “His essays beautifully and caringly reveal this in depth and love.”

Krosschell worked in science publishing in the Boston area for 30 years. Those years included hundreds of visits to Maine. After retirement, he began writing more regularly: more than 50 journals and magazines have published his essays, many of which are collected in this volume. He now divides his time between Newton, Mass., and Owls Head. He is president of the board of directors of Coastal Mountains Land Trust in Camden.

Books will be on sale that night courtesy of Sherman’s Books. Contact the Jesup at 288-4245 or [email protected].