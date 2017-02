MOUNT DESERT — A knitting open house will be held in the Northeast Harbor Library Reading Room on Wednesday, March 1, from 5-7 p.m.

Anyone who knits, would like to learn to knit or would just like to see items that the group has been working on is invited to come. The group is looking for new members to add to their current knitting group. There will be a discussion of yarn and pattern sources, and cookies and tea will be served.