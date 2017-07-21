Kline to give glimpse of ‘A Piece of the World’

BAR HARBOR — No. 1 New York Times-bestselling author Christina Baker Kline will talk about her newest novel, “A Piece of the World,” at the Jesup Memorial Library on Thursday, July 27, at 7 p.m. The novel imagines the life of Christina Olson, the real-life muse of Andrew Wyeth, portrayed in his iconic painting “Christina’s World.”

Olson was born in the same remote farmhouse in Cushing that is featured in the painting and that her family had lived in for generations. Increasingly incapacitated by a degenerative muscular disorder that made it difficult to walk, Olson seemed destined to lead an uneventful life. Her fate changed the day 22-year-old Andrew Wyeth knocked on her front door.

“‘A Piece of the World’ is the decoding of a 20th-century mystery,” wrote “O, the Oprah Magazine, “for who has not gazed on Wyeth’s picture and wondered, why does that girl have so very far to go? Kline’s gift is to dispense with the fustiness and fact-clogged drama that can weigh down some historical novels to tell a pure, powerful story of suffering met with a fight. In fiction, in her quiet way, Christina triumphs – and so does this novel.”

“Kirkus” wrote, “Kline lovingly evokes the restricted life of a sensitive woman forced to renounce the norms of intimacy and self-advancement while using her as a lens to capture the simple beauty of the American farming landscape … A character portrait that is painterly, sensuous and sympathetic.”

Kline is the author of five novels, including the No. 1 New York Times-bestselling “Orphan Train.” The book spent more than two years on the New York Times bestseller list, including five weeks at No. 1, and was published in 40 countries. More than 100 communities and colleges have chosen it as a “One Book, One Read” selection. Her other novels include “Bird in Hand,” “The Way Life Should Be,” “Desire Lines” and “Sweet Water.” Her writing has appeared in The New York Times, the San Francisco Chronicle, Lit Hub and “Psychology Today,” among other places. She lives outside of New York City and in Southwest Harbor. Visit christinabakerkline.com.

Books will be on sale that night courtesy of Sherman’s Books. Bar Harbor Bank & Trust is a co-sponsor of this event. Contact the Jesup at 288-4245 or [email protected].