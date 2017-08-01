Klimt, Schiele featured at Shaw Gallery

MOUNT DESERT — An exhibition of the works of Gustav Klimt and Eagon Schiele will take place at Shaw Gallery, 128 Main St., Northeast Harbor, from Aug. 3-16.

More than 100 examples of their innovative and controversial works of art will be on display. Collotypes and prints made between 1897 and 1931 from various portfolios including Das Werk, Aftermath, and Courtesans will be presented by Galerie Fledermaus of Chicago. One of Klimt’s paintings recently sold for $135 million at Sotheby’s London. These museum-quality works of art will be available for purchase “for less than millions,” according to gallery owner Sam Shaw.

Both painters were active in Vienna at the turn of the century when science, art and philosophy merged in an intellectual stew. Together with architect Kokoschka and others, they ushered in the Secessionists movement, moving art from traditional to modern, one of the transformational moments in art history intersecting with the avant garde. Schiele is known for his erotically charged images and confident bold lines defining the human form. Klimt is known for merging the intellectual, mystical and decorative. His extraordinarily rich surfaces are imbued with gold and colors from precious stones.

An opening reception is set for Thursday, Aug. 3, from 5-7 p.m.

In addition to the works of Klimt and Schiele, allegorical and mystical figurative landscapes by the artist Jaber Lutfi from Montreal and jewelry by the innovative Hughes Bosca will be shown. A collection of estate jewelry will be presented by McTeigue of New York City.