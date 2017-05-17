Kiley to talk about climate change

MOUNT DESERT — Dennis Kiley will explore climate change and solutions in a lecture entitled “Climate Psychology: Engaging Minds and Hearts to Change the Planet” during the May Soup with Substance dinner and discussion program at the Seaside United Church of Christ on Tuesday, May 23, from 5-6:30 p.m.

Kiley is a board member of A Climate to Thrive and the Northeast Guild for Spiritual Formation. He is also the founder of the Eco Psychology Initiative.

A Climate to Thrive is a group of residents concerned about climate change on Mount Desert Island and eager to engage in solutions. Visit www.aclimatetothrive.org.

The Northeast Guild for Spiritual Formation is an ecumenical community that seeks to encourage and support all who desire growth and deepening in their spiritual lives. Visit www.northeastguild.org.

The Soup with Substance Series aims to create conversation and dialogue around issues of particular concern for Mount Desert Island and its role within our global community. The simple, free catered meal of soup and salad begins at 5 p.m. with the program to follow at 5:30 p.m. in the Northeast Harbor Parish Hall, 21 Summit Road. Childcare is provided. Call 276-5521, email [email protected] or visit www.seasideuccmdi.org.