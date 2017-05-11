Kids art and music featured at the Jesup

BAR HARBOR — Young artists and musicians will showcase their talents at the Jesup Memorial Library on Saturday, May 13.

From 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., visitors can browse the imaginative works of young artists who are students of Mary Lyman. The work this year includes collage, weaving, scratch and linoleum printing, watercolor, polymer clay tiles, fabric paint, Crayola clay tiles and seed mosaics.

Then at 1 p.m., the music students of Michelle McCann will put on a piano concert.

Contact the Jesup at 288-4245 or [email protected]