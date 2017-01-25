Kevin Morse returns to the Jesup

BAR HARBOR — Classical guitarist Kevin Morse will return to the Jesup Memorial Library on Sunday, Feb. 5, at 2 p.m. for the next Sundays at the Jesup Winter Concert.

Morse has spent his life dedicated to the development and mastery of the classical guitar. He is the protégé of a legendary guitarist Stanley Watson. He met his mentor at age 13 while living in Rochester, N.Y. The two bonded quickly as Watson recognized the young student’s unique talent and desire to play the instrument. Morse spent 10 years working closely with his mentor before Watson’s untimely death in 1978.

Morse has performed throughout the United States and Europe. He has been a featured performer on WGHB in Boston and has performed numerous times on Maine Public Radio. He has been an artist-in-residence at many New England schools and is committed to introducing young people to the world of Spanish guitar.

All concerts are free and open to the public. The next concert in the series is on Sunday, Mar. 19, at 2 p.m. with the Swallowtail Fiddlers and the Show Stoppers.