K-8 writing workshop set

BAR HARBOR — Children in kindergarten through eighth grade can share their writing, work on their writing skills and have fun during a six-week writing program at the Jesup Memorial Library that kicks off on Wednesday, July 26, at 5 p.m. and meets every week until Wednesday, Aug. 30.

Alexa Bonsey, a graduate of Mount Desert Island High School and the University of Maine at Orono, will lead the workshop. Everyone is invited to participate, but participants should preregister at the library and bring a sample of their writing to the first class. A grant from the Hattie A. & Fred C. Lynam Trust provided funding for this program.

Contact Mae Corrion, youth services librarian, at 288-4245 or [email protected].