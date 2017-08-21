Judd to teach about monarchs

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Ann Judd will talk about monarch butterflies and the Charlotte Rhoades Park and Butterfly Garden at the Southwest Harbor Public Library on Tuesday, Aug. 29, at 5:30 p.m.

This is an opportunity to learn about monarch butterflies and one of their way stations in downtown Southwest Harbor. Millions of monarch butterflies migrate from Maine to their ancestral home in Michoacán, Mexico, every year. Many of them begin their life here in the library and at the garden.

In 1998, with the help of Pemetic Elementary School students, master gardeners and local volunteers, Judd established the butterfly garden at the Charlotte Rhoades Park, which has since been delighting visitors. Judd will talk about how to create the proper habitat for butterflies and what the garden has taught us.

Judd is a horticulture judge for the Garden Club of America, a master gardener and a master naturalist. She is also the volunteer coordinator of the park and garden. Call the library at 244-7065.