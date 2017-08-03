Jesup board to match donations

BAR HARBOR — The Jesup Memorial Library turns 106 years old on Aug. 30, and its board of directors would like to raise $100 for every year it has been in operation. The board has agreed to match donations given from Aug. 10 to 30 up to that amount, $10,600. Donations of all amounts will be gratefully accepted.

“Board members have reached a little deeper this year, above and beyond their usual gifts, to issue this special challenge. We invite you to join us in support of our well-loved community library, and we pledge to match your gifts, big or small,” said Ron Beard, chairman of the Jesup board.

All money raised will go directly to support day-to-day library activities. “With our many public programs and library services, the Jesup contributes so much to making our community better. But annual donations cover only about half of our operations,” Beard said.

As a private nonprofit, the Jesup has served as the public library in the town of Bar Harbor since opening on Aug. 30, 1911. However, the town provides less than 15 percent of the funds needed to operate the library. Endowment provides another 36 percent. The rest comes from generous individuals and businesses who support the Jesup and all it does.

So far in 2017, the Jesup has welcomed more than 5,800 people to programs for children and adults – concerts, author talks, arts and crafts, science and technology and other lectures. Plus, the library offers free 24-hour Wi-Fi and access to public computers and thousands of books and ebooks, music, movies and even a telescope to be checked out.

Donations can be made online at www.jesuplibrary.org via a secure server, in person at the library or by mail to 34 Mount Desert St., Bar Harbor, ME 04609 to the attention of Melinda Rice.

Contact Melinda Rice, director of development and communications, at 288-4245, 801-8331 or [email protected]