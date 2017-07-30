‘Jazz at Jesup’ to return

BAR HARBOR — Producer Natalie Raimondi’s “Jazz at the Jesup” returns to the place where it all started two years ago, the Jesup Memorial Library, on Sunday, Aug. 6, at 7 p.m.

The night of jazz will include pianist Ben Paterson and violinist Zack Brock.

“The Jesup is a remarkable building with its unusual combination of the architectural grandeur of many old buildings coupled with the coziness of its nooks and crannies,” said Raimondi of the library. “There is no big separation between the musicians and the audience, which brings a feeling of intimacy upon which jazz thrives. And to add to its delights, it is also acoustically superb.”

Paterson, who is originally from Philadelphia, studied both classical and jazz music before moving to Chicago. There, he spent years performing and working with the top musicians in town, absorbing the unique blend of jazz and blues that can be found only in Chicago. As a sideman, he has opened for groups including B.B. King and Buddy Guy and is a first call accompanist for some of the best in the business. Starting in 2005, Paterson worked as pianist for NEA jazz master Von Freeman, performing with him regularly until Freeman’s passing in 2012. Other notable collaborations include work with Bobby Broom, Johnny O’Neal, Red Holloway, Eldee Young, Bria Skonberg, Jerry Weldon, Peter Bernstein and Ed Cherry. “Downbeat Magazine” called Paterson “as soulful a pianist-organist as exists anywhere.”

Joining him will be Brock, a violinist and composer whose music draws on the traditions of jazz, classical, world and popular music. He has been heralded as “the pre-eminent improvising violinist of his generation.” Brock received his first Grammy Award in 2017 for his work on Snarky Puppy’s album “Culcha Vulcha.” His acclaim as a bandleader has grown through appearances at venues such as Carnegie Hall and festivals like “Tudo é Jazz” in Brazil, while his reputation as a sideman has spread through his work with legendary bassist Stanley Clarke, contemporary instrumental supergroup Snarky Puppy, and jazz masters Phil Markowitz and Dave Liebman. Brock also has represented the U.S. Department of State as a musical ambassador in the Solomon Islands, has performed as a featured soloist for two Sundance Festival feature film scores and is currently an artist-in-residence at Temple University in Philadelphia.

Raimondi, who ran the Mount Desert Festival of Chamber Music with her husband, Matthew, for 50 years, said that she always wanted to bring jazz to audiences on Mount Desert Island. “I had long nursed a desire to bring jazz to the island … it was and is a dream come true that after years of this secret desire to be involved with jazz that it is and will continue to be happening at the Jesup.”

Tickets cost $25 each and are being sold on a first-come, first-served basis. Tickets can be purchased in person at the Jesup, by calling 288-4245 or by visiting jesuplibrary.org/jazz.

The Jesup has served as the public library for Bar Harbor since 1911 but is a private nonprofit that gets less than 15 percent of its funding from the town. About 49 percent is provided by endowment, and the rest is raised through generous private donors and fundraisers such as this one.