Jackson Week at auto museum

TREMONT—The Seal Cove Auto Museum will host Jackson Week from July 8-15 in honor of Roscoe B. Jackson, after whom The Jackson Laboratory was named. The week will kick off with a Ford & Hudson themed Cars & Coffee event on Saturday, July 8, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

At Cars & Coffee, car enthusiasts will gather to kick tires and peer under hoods. Attendees may bring their own classic car or simply admire the cars brought by others.

The museum will feature a number of antique Fords dating from 1904-1908, as well as a 1910 Hudson currently on loan from Jan Kendrick of Bryant Pond. This Hudson is one of only seven of these touring cars still in existence.

Throughout the entire week, all employees of The Jackson Laboratory will receive a 10 percent discount at the museum store and one dollar off admission to the museum for employees and their families. In addition, laboratory employees who sign up for a new Flying Merkel ($35) level membership will be upgraded automatically to a Ford Roadster ($50) level membership.

Roscoe B. Jackson provided funding that was critical in the establishment of The Jackson Laboratory. Jackson also was among five men who formed the leadership team of the Hudson Motor Company, serving as general manager at its inception in 1909 and later as president of the company. It was during his time as Hudson’s president that Jackson began taking respites on Mount Desert Island.

“Our curators have scoured archives at the Henry Ford and other museums to uncover this historic connection, most of which was lost locally due to the fire of 1947,” said Raney Bench, Seal Cove Auto Museum executive director. “We are so excited to be able to share this unique story with [lab employees] and our community.”