Islesford Art Walk planned

CRANBERRY ISLES — An island-wide Islesford Art Walk will be presented by the Islesford Dock and Gallery on Friday, July 14, from 4-6 p.m.

Participating businesses and arts organizations include Islesford Boatworks, Islesford Pottery, Islesford Artists Gallery, Island Girl Seaglass and Winters Work.

“It is our sincere hope that this Art Walk encourages true exploration of Islesford while supporting the local arts community and island businesses,” said organizers. Many of the artists will be available to discuss their work at their receptions. Islesford Boatworks and Islesford Pottery will host technical demonstrations in ceramics and boat building. The event is free. Refreshments will be provided.

Email [email protected] Call 244-7494 for dinner reservations. Visit islesforddock.com.