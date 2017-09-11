Irish trio to play at Moore Center

ELLSWORTH — The Irish trio Open the Door for Three will play at the Moore Community Center, 133 State St., on Friday, Sept. 29, at 7 p.m. The concert is hosted by the Acadia School of Traditional Music & Arts.

The trio mines tune books, collections and recordings for old and new tunes and songs to which they add fiddler Liz Knowles’ compositions, harmonies and arrangements; Kieran O’Hare’s encyclopedic knowledge of tunes and the uilleann piping tradition; and the rhythmic bedrock bouzouki and singing of Dublin-born Pat Broaders.

The trio’s members have played with Riverdance, Cherish the Ladies, Secret Garden, Anúna, Liz Carroll, The New York Pops, Don Henley, Paula Cole, Bonnie Raitt and Josh Groban. They have performed around the world: on Broadway, at Carnegie Hall and the Kennedy Center, at L’Olympia and the Palais des Congrès in Paris, in Malaysian rainforest festivals, in theaters from Shanghai to São Paulo, and even a in a bullring in Mallorca.

Their debut release, “Open the Door for Three,” and their new, second CD “The Penny Wager” are the culmination of years on the road, comprised of unearthed tunes, new arrangements of great songs, homages to the musicians and bands they grew up listening to, and the sound of a trio of good friends playing great music together.

Visit openthedoorforthree.com.

Tickets may be purchased in advance for $20 (adults) or $10 (students) at www.acadiatradschool.com/concerts. If available, tickets will be sold at the door. Online ticketing will close at 5 p.m. on the day of performance.